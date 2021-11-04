Fencing and sword fighting in Tooele

Swordsmanship academy brings sport to town ♦

Fencers — and not the vinyl type — now have a home in Tooele.

The Vom Tag Academy of Swordsmanship is trying to get the word out about their group in Tooele that was started in February.

The group started with a Facebook post.

“One of the guys here in [Tooele] town was asking if anyone knew how to fence or sword fight and I said yeah, you know, I’ve had some training, because there was another sword fighting group I went to in Salt Lake for a long time,” said head instructor Connor Thibault, who has been fencing and sword fighting for almost four years. “So, because of the post, I decided to start something a little more local.”

Members of the group held an assembly for students at Saint Marguerite School on Oct. 28.

The group enjoys teaching group members and the community about both fencing and sword fighting techniques.

Fencing is a martial art that means “to cross any blade” and focuses on rules and foot positioning, and is much more “delicate” than sword fighting.

In fencing, the emphasis is put on the fencer avoiding getting hit.

There are three types of weapons used in fencing — epee, foil, and saber swords.

Each has different handles and tips.

Fencing is also an Olympic sport.

Traditional sword fighting is an act of combat where opponents use swords to attack and defend, and in Vom Tag’s case — play fight.

Sword fighting also worries less about skill or technique, whereas fencing is all about skill and technique.

During their exercises, fencers wear gloves, helmets, face shields, neck shields, and a jacket.

“We always wear protective equipment to stay safe,” Thibault said. “The equipment also helps us do the techniques better, because they can do them at full speed and not worry about hurting the other guy.”

Each sword that they fight with has a safety tip on the end and they aren’t sharp.

“All of our swords are flexible and bend,” said Thibault. “They are nice, and light, and not sharp, so we can use them for training and not have to worry.”

They usually fight one on one during their drills.

They also have a point system in place to keep track of who won during fencing drills.

Vom Tag practices traditional European style fencing and sword fighting.

During the assembly, William Monosso, president of the Academy, educated students on several important historical fencers and sword fighters.

He also showed students clips from the Highlander Series, the Princess Bride, The Adventures of Robinhood, and a Knight’s Tale that showed traditional sword fighting and fencing.

At the end of the assembly, members of the academy allowed students to choose which members of the academy should fight with which swords.

Currently, the group has about nine members and are welcoming more.

“We love new people,” said Thibault.

Classes are free and are held on Saturdays.

The group can be found on Facebook at “Vom Tag Academy of Swordsmanship.”

Those interested in joining can message them on their page.

“This is a good way to socialize and exercise, as well as learn some history,” Thibault said.