Festivals bring cash to Deseret Peak

Financial analysis of Deseret Peak Complex is part of new master plan ♦

Two more large music festivals and Deseret Peak Complex will operate in the black, before depreciation and debt service.

That conclusion can be reached from data in an analysis of Deseret Peak’s financial operations conducted by Victus Advisors.

Victus Advisors is a Park City-based consulting firm that specializes in market research, financial analysis, and strategic planning for sports and recreation facilities.

Their clients include Park City, Real Salt Lake, and the Utah Olympic Foundation.

Victus completed a historical analysis of Deseret Peak’s operations, took a look at comparable venues, interviewed Deseret Peak user groups, and reviewed recreational trends, as part of the development of a master plan and long range proposals that will shape the facility’s future.

“The biggest, unexpected outcome of the study was the high cost of deferred maintenance,” said Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

The county’s consultants estimated there are $2.5 million in repairs and improvements needed for Deseret Peak’s existing facilities.

“It is important that the complex upgrades the overall appearance and attractiveness of the facility, and then increase its daily ongoing investment in cleanliness, security and upkeep going forward,” reads the first recommendation in the Victus report.

Victus also recommended the hiring of a full-time employee to market the complex to potential new users and events and attract additional sponsors and advertisers. It was also recommended that the county use tourism tax money to attract more events with multi-day spectator crowds to increase revenue of the facility and attract more economic impact for the county.

Regarding expenses and revenue for current activities at Deseret Peak, Victus noted that Country Fan Fest was the most profitable event.

Fan Fest produced $48,710 in profit compared to $12,005 for the June Demolition Derby, and $5,683 for the Bit ‘N’ Spur rodeo, according to Victus’ analysis.

In 2015 total revenue for the complex was $490,416 while total expenses were $581,759 for an operating loss of $91,343.

The operating loss does not include depreciation or debt service.

Victus looked at six comparable facilities: the Washington Regional Park in Hurricane, the Wasatch County Events Complex in Heber City, The Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden, the Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Event Center in South Jordan, the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Price, and the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

The Washington County Regional Park was the only facility that was financially self-sustaining. The other facilities make up their operating loss through tourism taxes or economic development funds, according to Victus.

The busiest venue at Deseret Peak are the soccer fields with over 180 estimated annual event days. The horse track falls behind the soccer fields with over 120 days, followed by the indoor arena with around 120 days.

The BMX track and the MX arena were the least used venues with under five estimated annual event days each.

The conference center typically averages less than five events a month, except for the month of August when it used for the county fair, according to Victus.

In February Tooele County held open houses for government officials and the public to reveal several options for master plans for Deseret Peak Complex developed by Salt Lake City-based Landmark Design.

The plans include a range of moderate to major expansions, including incorporation of property south of state Route 112 or east of Sheep Lane into the complex.

The plans, as well as the report generated by Victus, can be viewed on the county’s website at www.co.tooele.ut.us.

Public comments on Deseret Peak’s master plan can be emailed to deseretPeak@ldi-ut.com. Written comments can be mailed to Landmark Design, 850 S. 400 West, Suite 104, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. Landmark Design President Mark Vlasic said that phoned-in comments at 801-474-3300 are also welcome.

Once public comment is considered the county commission will further develop the master plan, including cost estimates, according to Milne.

Those plans will then be the subject of future public comment, he said.