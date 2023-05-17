Fiber optic company brings cable TV too

“All West,” a company installing a fiber optic internet in Tooele City by an agreement with the city, also wants to provide cable TV services.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn signed a contract in March, with All West, a Kamas-based business that provides fiber internet, after she met them in Salt Lake City during a meeting.

The company said that they would provide high-speed internet to all parts of Tooele City, including all homes and businesses with no cost, except what users would pay each month for their internet bill. They also told the mayor that they would allow all other fiber optic companies to operate in the city alongside them.

All West employees began work by the end of March. Their construction is expected to be completed within two years.

“Our crews will go and cut the road six to 12 inches from the edge and it’s about an inch wide where they put ducts in,” said Matt Weller, president of All West. “Then, they connect the different neighborhoods and the internet can spur off to the different residences.”

When the internet is finally installed, residents will be able to sign up for the internet at their homes or businesses with equal upload and download speeds starting at one gigabyte per second and topping out at 100 gigs a second.

Fiber technology improves every five to 10 years. All West now wants to provide cable TV services as well. The idea was discussed during the May 10 Tooele City Planning Commission meeting.

Planning commission members talked about the franchise agreement cost during the meeting.

They said, if approved, All West would pay Tooele City a tax of 3.5% or 5% of gross receipts in accordance with the Municipal Telecommunication License Tax Act from Utah State code.

At the end of the meeting, all members of the planning commission voted to approve the agreement allowing the company to provide cable television as well.

Fiber internet, sometimes just called “fiber” is a broadband connection that can reach high upload and download speeds. Fiber internet uses fiber-optic cables, which can send data as fast as 70% of the speed of light. Fiber-optic cables are not susceptible to weather conditions as other internet cables, so there are less outages.

“High speed internet is needed for school work, for those who work from home, and for businesses who need higher speeds,” Winn said. “The world has changed greatly since COVID and many more people are using the internet and needing higher speeds.”