Field fire burns 209 acres north of Tooele City

A large fire started along state Route 36 burned more than 200 acres on Saturday, according to North Tooele Fire District.

NTFD crews were called to the fire on the east side of the state highway around 1:12 p.m., according to NTFD public information officer Ryan Willden. The fire spread through fields and did not threaten any structures, he said, though it did reach the property of Liddiard Home Furnishings on 2502 N. 400 East.

Tooele City Fire Department was also called to assist on the fire, which burned 209 acres, according to Willden. Fire crews took about two hours to knock down the field fire and remained on scene for a total of six hours, including monitoring and mop-up work.

Fire investigators could determine a point of origin along the roadway, Willden said. A federal Bureau of Land Management investigator was called to investigate the fire but no cause was determined, including whether the fire was set intentionally or not.