Fifita family presented with Benefit Fund gifts, donations

Olive Fifita opened the door to his Tooele home on the morning of Christmas Eve to an unexpected, yet familiar, visitor.

“Ho, ho, ho,” shouted Santa Claus. “Merry Christmas!”

“Hey, Santa! Come on in,” Olive said, welcoming Santa with a warm smile, as he motioned for him to come into the den of his home, which was filled with the members of the immediate Fifita family and Sione T. Soto, Olive’s father-in-law.

Although the purpose of Santa’s visit was rather joyous, it was a result of a very tragic event that had beset the Fifita family. Oto’ota Fifita, Olive’s loving wife and the mother of his nine children, had passed away at the age of 44, on the prior Monday after suffering from a heart attack.

Oto’ota leaves behind Olive and their nine children: Paul, 21; Sarah, 20; Sila, 17; Fine,14; Garrett,12; Mele,10; Topui, 8; Emosi, 6; and Olive Jr., 3.

Santa was accompanied by Clayton Dunn, the associate publisher of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. The duo brought with them, along with a box of essentials and other presents, a significant gift that had been procured by members of the community.

Dunn spoke to the members of the family concerning their recent hardship and offered his heartfelt condolences before presenting them with the 2019 Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund check valued at $5,635 to help them carry on financially following the loss of Oto’ota.

The fund was made possible by readers who graciously donated to the 42nd annual Benefit Fund to help the Fifita family who has been struggling with the loss of their mother.

Olive noted that the fund will help them considerably, likening the act to a “pure Christlike gesture.”

“It’s going to help us get food, clothes, and other essentials for the children and it may even help us with their education — something their mom always stressed the importance of,” Olive said.

After visiting with the family for a while and parting with messages of optimism, Santa and Dunnj prepared to depart.

“You guys have a good family here,” Dunn said.

“Malo ‘aupito,” said Olive. “Thank you very much. ‘Alu a. Merry Christmas.”

Watching Santa and Dunn depart, Olive talked about his love for the community and shared his deep gratitude to the donations.

“It’s such a blessing,” Olive said.

“I can’t express the feeling of appreciation from the community here. The Lord will bless everyone out there that has reached out to us,” he said.

On Dec. 18, the Fifita family accepted the offer to be the recipient family of the Benefit Fund after being nominated by a reader who hoped to light the burden and bring good cheer to the family during Christmas.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.