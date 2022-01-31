Filing for General Election starts in March

The gate is open for signature gathering for partisan races ♦

November may seem a long time away, but It’s time to start thinking about the 2022 election.

The one week filing window for political offices and for non-partisan local school board positions doesn’t open until March 7 and runs until 5 p.m. on March 11, but potential candidates for political offices may have already started collecting signatures.

The time period to file a declaration of intent to gather signatures runs from Jan. 3 through March 11.

Petition signatures may be turned in no later than 14 days before the candidate’s political party holds their convention to select candidates for the office.

Local political offices in Tooele County that will be filled at the Nov. 8 General Election are: Utah Senate District 12 and 17; Utah House of Representatives Districts 21 and 68; Tooele County Council Districts 2 and 5; and the Tooele County attorney, clerk, auditor and sheriff.

Residents of Lake Point City approved incorporation at the November 2021 election. Voters in Lake Point City will elect five city council members during the November 2022 General Election, three for three year terms and two for one year terms.

Tooele County School Board Districts 5, 6, and 7 will also be filled in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. County school board positions are non-partisan.

A primary election will be held on June 28, 2022. Voters that want to change their political party affiliation for the primary must do so before March 31.

Party affiliation, state, county, and city voter districts and other voter registration information may be checked at vote.utah.gov.