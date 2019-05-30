Filing for municipal and service district elections opens Monday

28 council members or district members, and one mayor, to be elected this fall ♦

It’s election time and this one affects voters locally.

Elected officials elected by voters in 2019 control your water, sewer and streets. They regulate buildings and businesses.

Some of them literally put out fires while others make sure your parks and cemeteries are neat and clean.

They operate swimming pools, libraries and golf courses.

And they have the power to set taxes and fee rates to accomplish their jobs.

Voters throughout Tooele County will choose 28 city council members and service district board members this fall. Stockton Town voters will also weigh in on their choice for mayor.

The candidate filing period for 2019 municipal and service district elections opens Monday and runs until 5 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Candidates can declare their candidacy at their town, city or service district office.

Incumbents whose seats will be up for election this fall include Tooele City Councilmen Dave McCall, Brad Pratt and Steve Pruden. Grantsville City Council seats occupied by Jewel Allen, Neil Critchlow, Mike Johnson and Krista Sparks will too.

In Stockton, council members Judy Bori and David Nutzman will need to run for another term if they want to continue on the town council.

Stockton’s 2019 municipal ballot will also include the town mayor’s position. Thomas Karjola was appointed in February 2018 to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Mark Whitney. Karjola will need to file for election if he wants to run to fill the remaining two years of Whitney’s term.

Two of Rush Valley’s four town council member’s terms expire this year.

Vernon voters will elect four council members this fall.

Wendover is possibly the last city in the state of Utah that has partisan municipal elections. Political party members there met in caucus meetings on May 28 to nominate candidates for the city council seats.

All five of Wendover’s city council members will need to run for election in 2019 if they want to continue to serve on the council.

Dale Higley and Darlene Trammell were appointed to unexpired terms on the city council. Candidates for these two seats will serve for two years if elected.

Three Wendover City Council seats expire in 2019. Those seats are currently held by Gordon Stewart, Manny Carrillo and Radine Murphy. Those seats are up for election this fall with the winners serving four-year terms.

In Stansbury Park the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Agency and the Stansbury Park Recreation Service District have functioned together with one board as the Stansbury Service Agency under an interlocal agreement signed in 1992.

However, the two boards remain separate legal entities and are listed separately on the ballot.

Stansbury Park residents will elect one greenbelt board member and one recreation district board member this fall. Neil Smart and Glenn Oscarson currently hold those seats, respectively.

The Stansbury Service Agency is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the clubhouse, swimming pool, greenbelts, parks, Stansbury Lake, golf course and the Stansbury cemetery.

Stansbury Park residents will also elect one member of the Stansbury Park Improvement District this fall. The board seat held by Jacob Clegg is up for election. SPID provides water and sewer services.

Lake Point residents will elect two board members for the Lake Point Improvement District. LPID seats currently held by Keith Fryer and Braden Morris expire at the end of this year.

Residents of the North Tooele County Fire District will elect three members to the fire district board this fall. Board seats held by Ken Aldridge, Faye Hall, and Rick Pollock are up for election.

The NTCFD provides fire and emergency services for approximately 10,000 people and businesses in 1,700 square-miles of unincorporated north Tooele County, which includes Lake Point, Stansbury Park, Erda, Pine Canyon and along the Interstate 80 corridor.

Primary elections, if needed, will be held on Aug. 13.

A primary election is held only if the number of people filing for positions is more than two times the number of positions available, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

The general municipal election will be held on Nov. 5.

Candidates declare their candidacy at the office of their respective municipality or service district during regular office hours from June 3 to 7, but not later than 5 p.m. on June 7.