Filing opens for city, town and service districts

Candidates have until June 7 to declare candidacy for fall election ♦

Municipal election season in Utah opened today.

Candidates for mayor, town or city council, and service district boards now have one week to file their declaration of candidacy for office.

The filing period for the Nov. 7, 2017 municipal election opened Thursday in municipal and service district offices across the county. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on June 7 to officially declare their candidacy.

Included on this fall’s municipal ballots will be the mayoral seats for all six Tooele County municipalities: Grantsville, Rush Valley, Tooele, Stockton, Vernon and Wendover.

Along with the mayoral positions, each town or city’s voters will elect at least two people to their respective town or city council.

Council positions that will be elected this fall, and the people currently serving in those positions, are: Grantsville – Tom Tripp and Mike Colson; Rush Valley – Alan Anderton and William Harding; Tooele City – Debbie Winn and Scott Wardle; Stockton – David Durtschi and Kendall Thomas; Vernon – Mandy Erickson, Rodney Manzione and Richard Shumway; and Wendover – Dennis Sweat and Gordon Stewart.

In addition to the six municipalities, the North Tooele County Fire District, the Lake Point Improvement District, the Stansbury Improvement District, and the Stansbury Service Agency will hold elections this fall.

Board positions that will be elected this fall, and the people currently serving in those positions, are: North Tooele County Fire District – Russell Yates and Faye Hall; Lake Point Improvement District – Mary Lynn Robbins, Todd May and Mitch Hall; and Stansbury Improvement District – Thomas Porter and Robert Shields.

The Stansbury Service Agency board is a combination of the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Agency and the Stansbury Park Recreation Service District. The two groups have functioned as one agency under an interlocal agreement signed in 1992.

However the two boards remain separate legal entities and therefore appear on the ballot as separate elections.

Board seats up for election under the Greenbelt Service Agency include the seats currently held by Gary Jensen and Rod Thompson.

Board seats up for election under the Recreation Service District include the seats currently held by Michael Johnson and Cassandra Arnell. Arnell was appointed in May to fill an open position on the service agency board.

If a sufficient number of candidates, at least twice the number positions up for election, file for any position, a primary election for that position will be held on Aug. 15, 2017.

For example, if there will be two council or board positions elected, if more than four candidates file, a primary election will be held.

For a mayor’s position, if more than two candidates file for office, a primary will be held for that mayor’s position.

Candidates must file at their respective town, city or agency office, except for the Lake Point Improvement District and the towns of Rush Valley and Vernon.

Lake Point Improvement District candidates file in person at the home of the district’s secretary, Mary Lynn Robbins. Rush Valley mayor and town council candidates file at the home of town clerk/recorder Amie Russell.

Vernon mayor and town council candidates file at the home of town clerk/recorder Doretta Shumway.

All candidates must file by 5 p.m. on June 7.

Addresses and phone numbers for places to file for municipal and service district candidacy can be found at the Tooele County Clerk’s website, http://www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk.htm, by selecting “election information.”