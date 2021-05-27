Filing time for municipal races starts in June

All cities and towns in Tooele County will hold elections this fall for mayors and council members.

Elections for board members for service districts in the county will also be held in 2021.

As part of the process candidates must file for office at their town, city, or service district office during regular business hours between June 1 and not later than 5 p.m. on June 7.

Tooele City, Grantsville, Rush Valley, Wendover, Stockton and Vernon will each elect a mayor and two city council members.

Lake Point Improvement District will elect three board members for four-year terms and two board members for two-year terms.

The Stansbury Park Improvement District will elect two board members.

The Stansbury Service Agency, which is operated under a joint agreement between the Stansbury Recreation Special Service District and the Stansbury Green Belt Service District, will elect a total of four new border members.

Voters in the North Tooele Fire District will elect two board members.

The Tooele County Clerk’s Office will accept candidate filings for five council members for the new town of Erda.

Erda is divided into five council districts, voters in each district will elect one city council member from their district.

While all four Erda City Council seats will be filled in the fall 2021 election, the terms will be staggered so in the future the entire council will not be elected at the same time.

After 2021, Erda districts 1,3 and 5 council members will be elected in municipal elections the year before a presidential election. After 2021, Erda districts 2 and 4 will elect their council members in the year following presidential elections.

A map of the Erda districts can be found on the County Clerk’s website under “Erda Incorporation Information.”

If cities or district positions garner enough candidates, at least one more than the number of open positions, a primary election will be held on August 10.

The general election will be on Nov. 2, 2021.

The County Clerk will conduct the elections. They will be vote-by-mail with limited voting centers on election day.

For the primary election, the last day to register to vote will be July 30, 2021. This includes in-person —by appointment only — and on-line registration. There will be registration and address changes on election day.