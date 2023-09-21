Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
September 21, 2023
Final 3 nominees for Grantsville Justice Court announced

Public comment period open until Sept. 29  

The Grantsville Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the justice court position that serves Grantsville City.

The selected candidate will replace Judge Ron Elton who is retiring.

The three nominees, with their place of residence and current employment are: Judge Bryan J. Memmott, J.D., a resident of Fruit Heights and the Justice Court Judge for Plain City, South Ogden, South  Weber, Uintah/Huntsville and Woods Cross; Jaime D. Topham, J.D., a resident of Grantsville and an Attorney at Law and Colin R. Winchester, J.D., a resident of Tooele who is retired.

A comment period will be held through September 29, 2023. 

To submit written comments about any of the  candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.  

A final candidate will then be selected by the Grantsville City Mayor Neil A. Critchlow, within 30 days. His selection must then be ratified by the Grantsville City Council.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Tooele County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state  in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of the county, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment. 

The salary range for the position is $22,407 to $40,333 per year and does not include benefits.

