Final count: Graf ahead of McCall by one vote

Graf wins seat on council; McCall has 7 days to request ballot recount. ♦

Every vote counts. Just ask Tony Graf.

The final vote count of Tooele City’s 2019 general election gives Tony Graf a one-vote victory to claim a seat on Tooele City Council.

“This is the final vote count,” said Tooele City Council Chairman Steve Pruden. “Unless Dave McCall asks for a recount.”

The Tooele City Council and Mayor Debbie Winn met this morning, according to state code, at Tooele City Hall as the board of canvassers for the city’s Nov. 5 election to approve the final election results as presented by Tooele City Recorder Michelle Pitt.

Pitt said the results she presented were the final count from Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette and represent the count of all ballots that could be counted as of the end of the business day on Monday.

At the close of ballot counting on election eve, incumbent Tooele City Councilman Dave McCall held a seven vote lead over Tony Graf for the third of three seats on the City Council.

The count was 2,226 for McCall and 2,219 votes for Graf. After additional mail in ballots and provisional ballots were counted on Nov. 7, McCall’s victory margin shrunk to one vote with him at 2,243 and Graf at 2,242.

The final vote count, approved this morning was 2,247 votes for Graf and 2,246 votes for McCall.

Gillette still has in her office 37 ballots from Tooele City voters that will never be counted.

Signatures for the uncounted ballots do not match the signature on file for the voters.

Gillette said she sent out an email to the voters with unverified ballots with instructions on how to verify their ballot. If any of those emails were returned as undeliverable, Gillette said she then sent a letter to the voters address.

Prior to the election, voters of unverifiable ballots were asked to verify their ballots by Election Day so they could be counted on election eve. After the election, voters that cast an unverifiable ballot were asked to clear up their verification by the end of the business day on Nov. 18, according to Gillette.

There were 15 ballots that were counted after the Nov. 7 tally and before the canvass meeting today, according to Gillette.

McCall has seven days from the canvass to request a recount, according to Pitt.

If McCall requests a recount, only those ballots already counted will be recounted, Pitt said.

The remaining final vote count was 2,916 votes for Ed Hansen, 2,870 for Justin Brady, 2,159 for Jon Gossett, and 1,802 for Wayne Anderton.

The top three vote getters — Hansen, Brady, and Graf — will be the new Tooele City Council members in 2020.