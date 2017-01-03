Final picks made for appointment council

Next step is to select committee that will conduct study of county government ♦

The group responsible for choosing the committee that will study Tooele County’s form of government has its full five members.

The three initial members of the county government study appointment council met last week and selected the final two members.

Bob Gowans and Tracy Shaw were appointed on Dec. 27. They were selected from a list of 11 people who had filled out applications or expressed an interest in serving on the appointment council.

Gowans and Shaw join Charlie Roberts, Scott Rybarik and Kim Halladay to form the five-member appointment council for the county government study.

Shaw’s selection was unanimous. The initial three members of the council split 2-1 on Gowans’s appointment. Rybarik dissented, expressing no disagreement with Gowans personally, but favored a candidate that lives in Stockton to give the council more diversity, he said.

Gowans is a teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor at Tooele High School and president of the Tooele Education Association. He also helps run a family ranch in Vernon.

Shaw owns Snowie of Tooele County. She is the past secretary of the Tooele County Republican Party and currently a member of the executive board of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

Halladay, Roberts and Rybarik were selected previously according to state code.

Rybarik was selected for the appointment council by the Tooele County Commission. Halladay was selected by all of the state legislators whose district includes any part of Tooele County. Sponsors of the petition that placed the government study on the ballot appointed Roberts.

State law gives the five members of the appointment council 30 days after the selection of the final two members to select seven to 11 people to serve on the study committee.

The study committee should be “broadly representative,” according to state code.

State code also specifies that the study committee members are to be registered voters in the county and not hold any public office or public employment.

The appointment council will meet on Jan. 3 to elect a chairperson and schedule future meetings. The Jan. 3 meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the county commission chambers, room 321, of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.