Final plat for proposed subdivision gets positive recommendation

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted Wednesday night on a subdivision request located at 400 W. 1400 North.

The applicant, Howard Schmidt, representing HK Schmidt LLC, requested approval of a final plat subdivision.

HK Schmidt LLC wants to build 30 single-family residential lots on the site. The 7.49-acre lot is currently vacant.

The land use map, which is a part of Tooele City’s General Plan, calls for the residential land use designation for the subject property.

The area is currently zoned R1-7 residential. Areas that are zoned R1-7 are designed to provide housing for citizens and to provide a safe place for them to live. Typical uses of these areas include: single-family dwellings, two-family dwellings, and multi-family dwellings, as well as parks, open-space areas, pedestrian walkways, and public services that meet the needs of the community, according to Tooele City planning staff.

All of the lots pictured in the request contain a space between 0.17 to 0.21 acres, which is consistent with the city’s general plan and the current zoning of the property, according to Tooele City’s planning staff.

Plans for the subdivision show a road that connects to 300 West, Clemente Way and Berra Boulevard.

Prior to the planning commission’s review, the city’s planning division and its engineering and public works department reviewed the request and recommended approval.

All six of the planning commission members who attended Wednesday’s meeting voted to recommend that the City Council approve the request.

The City Council will be next to vote on the request.