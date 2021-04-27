Financial company rates Tooele Co. #8 in Utah for median income

‘Residents in Tooele County are among the highest earners in Utah,’ says SmartAsset study ♦

Tooele County has the 8th highest median income index out of Utah’s 29 counties, according to a recent study by the electronic financial advising company, SmartAsset.

The median income in Tooele County is $74,562, according to the data compiled by SmartAsset.

In addition to the median income, SmartAsset also determined a “Median Income Index” that they said includes cost of living data that determines the places where residents have the most purchasing power.

Tooele County’s median income index was a score of 43.92.

Both the median income and the income index rank Tooele County in 8th place among counties in Utah.

The county with the highest median income and index score was Summit County. Summit County has a median income of $102,958 and an index score of 67.43, according to the report.

At 8th place, Tooele County was just below Salt Lake and Utah counties, which were ranked 6th and 7th, respectively.

To measure the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county, SmartAsset said they calculated two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents.

One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income.

SmartAsset combined these two numbers using a weighted average based on how close each county’s median income was to the minimum livable income in that area. They then subtracted income taxes paid in that area.

SmartAsset then calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of median income.

The top locations were those with the highest median income relative to the cost of living.

According to SmartAsset, “residents in Tooele County are among the highest earners in Utah.”

SmartAsset used data from the US Census Bureau 2019 American Community Survey, the MIT Living Wage Study, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey in their analysis.