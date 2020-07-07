Fingerpointing for temple housing project aimed wrong

The proposed development of the Erda Utah Crops farm where the temple is going is causing much finger pointing. I think the pointing may be at the wrong subject.

When the LDS Church budgets for a project, such as a temple, or stake center, or chapel, it is not tied to a subdivision development. I would bet, if I was a betting man, that the Tooele Valley Temple was fully budgeted for, with no regards or thought of a 446 home development. Commissioner Tripp, you know this to be true! The temple was never jeopardized. This rumor is false doctrine/lies directed to humble, but gullible people, as were the same rumors/lies, that the development was “security” for the temple. If security was a condition to have a temple, at least five temples would not exist, that do not have developments around them, and this is just propaganda by Suburban Land Reserve.

These ideas came from employees of SLR, who need to justify their wages. One could also assume that SLR is planning a deal with the Romney’s to develop the West 500 acres of the Erda Utah Crops Project’s Farm, since they have already submitted a request to annex this part of the farm to Grantsville City.

I spoke to some of the farm managers at the Church Office Building personally, when the idea of developing the farm surfaced. They told me there was no talk in any church meetings about developing the farmland and it was going to continue to be farmed. So where did the idea come from? SLR! So let’s not blame the Church for something done by some men wanting to fill their wallets and justify their jobs. Yes, unfortunately even the Church has “men” working for them that are subject to the “natural man.”

I hope when you get a chance to sign the referendum you will remember the points in this letter and have a voice heard against high density, pollution and more nightmare traffic and that the referendum is not against a temple in Erda!

Terry Mathews

Erda