Fire at fish food factory damages equipment

A fire at the Skretting USA plant in Tooele City Friday evening was contained to a large hopper, not damaging the surrounding structure, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison.

Tooele City firefighters were dispatched to the fish food factory at 720 E. 2400 North around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to Harrison. When fire crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming through the roof of the facility.

The hopper, a two-story structure that held the product prior to bagging, caught fire, Harrison said. While the interior machinery was difficult to reach, firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread to other areas in the facility.

The piece of machinery is likely a loss, Harrison said, but no employees or firefighters were injured in the fire. All employees had evacuated the building by the time firefighters were on scene.

A total of 25 Tooele City firefighters responded to the fire, according to Harrison.