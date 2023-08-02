Fire at storage yard at Industrial Depot

A fire broke out in a storage yard on the Peterson Industrial Depot last week. The cause is unknown.

The fire occurred at 103 N. Industrial Loop Drive on Tuesday, July 25 around 4:45 p.m.

The fire was initially called into Tooele Dispatch by a Tooele Army Depot guard who thought the fire was on the Army Depot.

When Tooele City firefighters arrived on scene, they found a storage yard with pallets containing items to be resold and auctioned on fire, according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City fire chief.

Firefighters got to work putting out the fire, which took them over an hour. They worked to keep the fire contained to the area, as there were vehicles nearby.

Tooele Army Depot, Mountain West Medical Center and North Tooele Fire District were also on scene helping, McCoy said.

Firefighters were on scene until after 8 p.m. cleaning up and making sure the fire didn’t restart.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, McCoy said.