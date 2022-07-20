Fire at Tooele County dump

Just after 2:15 p.m. on July 12, the Stockton Fire Department was dispatched to Tooele Solid Waste Management, located at 2830 Bauer Road as a result of a fire.

“On our way in, we saw a large column of black smoke,” Justin Huffman, Stockton Fire Chief said.

When firefighters arrived, they were directed to an area of the dump where insulation was stored. They learned that the insulation had been dragged across the ground and the friction had started a fire.

The fire was quickly contained. It covered about a half-acre, according to Huffman.

It took Stockton Fire Department, along with North Tooele Fire District, Tooele Army Depot and Tooele Fire Departments about three or four hours to put out the fire and clean up.