Fire burns 1,300 acres in Timpie Springs

A wildfire sparked Friday afternoon grew to about 1,300 acres in Skull Valley near the junction of Interstate 80 and state Route 196.

The South Timpie Springs fire was reported around 4 p.m., according to Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton. Despite the significant number of acres claimed by the fire, it was fully contained by the next day.

The fire has been ruled human-caused, but it has not been determined if it was accidentally or intentionally set, Walton said. The federal Bureau of Land Management is investigating the blaze, which started on, and burned a majority of, federal land.

Firefighters from North Tooele Fire District, Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, Terra Fire Department, BLM, U.S. Forest Service and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands were all involved in battling the fire. Four single-engine planes, one heavy air tanker and two helicopters assisted in firefighting operations.

The different grasses and brush in Tooele County are drying out pretty rapidly, Walton said. More hot, dry weather will just add to the problem, he said.