Fire claims Rush Valley barn

A barn in Rush Valley was destroyed by a fire that was sparked Friday afternoon.

The initial page for the structure fire at 1465 West state Route 199 came at 3:47 p.m., according to dispatch records. Rush Valley Fire Chief Kevin Russell said his department, as well as fire departments from Stockton, Terra and Tooele Army Depot, responded to the blaze.

A total of about 24 firefighters battled the fire using engines, brush trucks and water tenders, Russell said. Firefighting operations continued until around 10 p.m., when crews were finally released.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the scale of the fire and cold conditions, Russell said. There were concerns of water lines freezing and water on the ground created slippery conditions as the battle went later into the night, he said.

The Utah Department of Transportation brought a snowplow to put down salt on the roadway to ensure better footing for firefighters, Russell said.

The barn was deemed a total loss, according to Russell. Fire personnel, including state fire marshals, returned the following day to conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

After the investigation was concluded, it was determined the most likely cause of the fire was an electrical issue, Russell said.