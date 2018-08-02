Fire crews nearing containment of Middle Canyon Fire

The human-caused fire in Middle Canyon continues to approach full containment as resources are released to other regional fires.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was at 90-percent containment and remains at 171 acres burned, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The incident command team has transitioned to other assignments as the Middle Canyon Fire has been downgraded from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident.

Fire crews remaining on the fire continued to work on containment and look for hot spots on Wednesday, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Middle Canyon Road remains closed from Tooele City to Butterfield Pass.

There were 81 personnel working on the fire as of Wednesday, with resources including six engines, a hand crew and a hotshot crew. In addition to state resources, the U.S. Forest Service, federal Bureau of Land Management and North Tooele Fire District were cooperating on firefighting efforts.

While investigators have determined the fire is human caused, it remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

The fire was first reported on July 26 around 9 p.m., according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden. The fire quickly grew to 88 acres within hours and threatened two homes, prompting evacuations on Grimm Hill Road and Cassity Drive.

A fire in the Cedar Mountains, which was sparked by lightning on July 26, has burned 1,780 acres and is reported at 20-percent containment, according to the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The fire began as four separate starts north of Rydalch Pass and was left unattended for its first 36 hours due to its remote location, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

On Wednesday, a wildfire at Tooele Army Depot grew to about 200 acres before it was controlled, according to Tooele Army Depot Fire Department’s Facebook page. Walton assisted on the fire and fire crews monitored the fire overnight as a precaution.