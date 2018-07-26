Fire damages outbuildings on Pine Canyon Road

North Tooele Fire District crews battled an early morning fire that damaged several outbuildings at a property on Pine Canyon Road Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 1261 E. Pine Canyon Road at 2:38 a.m. and found a large blaze in several outbuildings on the property, according to NTFD. The outbuildings were sheds and lean-tos with metal roofs, NTFD spokesman Ryan Willden said. One of the outbuildings was storing a large volume of firewood.

The vinyl siding on the garage adjacent to the residence was also damaged in the fire, according to NTFD. The total damage from the fire is estimated at $15,000, according to Willden.

While firefighters battled the blaze, Pine Canyon Road was closed, Willden said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.