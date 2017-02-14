Fire department, Dugway’s colonel receive awards

Tooele County was well-represented at the first-ever Congressional Patriotism and Service Awards presented by Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) during an awards luncheon at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon.

The Tooele City Fire Department and Dugway Proving Ground Commander Col. Sean Kirschner were among 11 recipients of the awards, which also included fallen West Valley City Police Officer Cody Brotherson and the Utah Honor Flight.

Stewart said the idea for the award came when he decided there should be a way to honor the contributions of individuals and organizations within his district.

“We need a way to recognize these people,” Stewart said.

Senior members of the Tooele City Fire Department were on hand to receive the award, which was given in part for the department’s efforts in the July 19 fire that destroyed or damaged homes. Stewart said the unique challenges facing the department, including a number of wildfires, distinguished the department.

“I don’t think there’s a community the size of Tooele who have had (that) type of challenges,” Stewart said.

Kirschner has a tough assignment away from the spotlight of other military bases in Utah, like Hill Air Force Base, Stewart said.

“Col. Kirschner is leading an institution that is incredibly important to our national security,” he said.

The award finalists were selected from nominations submitted to Stewart’s office and awarded to organizations, students, individuals, veterans and active military members.

Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse said the award highlighted the fire department’s commitment to the city it serves and the courage and dedication of its volunteer membership.

“This type of acknowledgment is a reflection on the character and commitment of the fire department,” Whitehouse said.

Kirschner said receiving the award in the company of the recipients such as Brotherson’s family was a humbling experience.

“What a deep honor and what a great initiative Congressman Stewart has to recognize these folks across the community and it’s just very humbling and a true honor to get this recognition,” he said.

The awards ceremony was held inside the State Office Building next to the state Capitol.