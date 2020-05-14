Fire department sponsors Stansbury dumpster days

Dumpsters will also be available in Erda ♦

Dumpsters will start appearing in Stansbury today, thanks to the North Tooele Fire Department.

The fire department will place dumpsters in several locations throughout Stansbury Park beginning May 14 for residents to get rid of waste and reduce the fire hazard, according to Randy Willden, NTFD chief.

These dumpsters will be for items such as: yard waste, trees, bushes, and other waste, according to willden.

Hazardous items such as chemicals, tires, mattresses, and upholstered furniture will not be accepted.

The dumpsters will be placed in Stansbury Park, because burning items is not allowed and residents may need a place to dump waste, according to Willden.

“We are attempting to reduce the amount of combustible materials that people accumulate over time and reduce the potential of large fire spread,” he said. “Stansbury Park residents are not allowed to burn large agricultural burns, since the homes are so close together. This will reduce this threat somewhat.”

The dumpsters will be placed in Stansbury Park on May 14, and will be removed on May 18, or when they are full.

Willden said it is important for residents to remember not to overfill the dumpsters or place materials on the ground if they are full.

“We hope that people will use the dumpsters to reduce the accumulation of materials in their yard that could allow for large fires to spread from home to home, or yard to yard. Please use the dumpsters to help us in this effort,” said Willden.

The list of places where dumpsters will be available is as follows:

132 Lakeview-Near the vacant lot

227 Lakeview near the lake

49 Lakeview – near vacant lot

Spyglass near Woodland Park

Brigham Road near the cemetary

Delgada Road – Near the boat ramp

5501 N Hampton – Front of house

Service District across from Stansbury Elementary School

Stansbury Park Fire station parking lot

Ponderosa Lane near the park

Ponderosa Lane and Bridle Lane

Misty Brook Lane near the swimming pool

659 Country Club

Old Mill Road near the park

Dumpsters will also be available in Erda

Erda Fire Station

2163 West Erda Way

On the vacant lot at the intersection of Droubay Road and Arrowhead Lane on the east side of Erda.

