Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

May 14, 2020
Fire department sponsors Stansbury dumpster days

Dumpsters will also be available in Erda 

Dumpsters will start appearing in Stansbury today, thanks to the North Tooele Fire Department.

The fire department will place dumpsters in several locations throughout Stansbury Park beginning May 14 for residents to get rid of waste and reduce the fire hazard, according to Randy Willden, NTFD chief.

These dumpsters will be for items such as: yard waste, trees, bushes, and other waste, according to willden.

Hazardous items such as chemicals, tires, mattresses, and upholstered furniture will not be accepted.

The dumpsters will be placed in Stansbury Park, because burning items is not allowed and residents may need a place to dump waste, according to Willden.

“We are attempting to reduce the amount of combustible materials that people accumulate over time and reduce the potential of large fire spread,” he said. “Stansbury Park residents are not allowed to burn large agricultural burns, since the homes are so close together. This will reduce this threat somewhat.”

The dumpsters will be placed in Stansbury Park on May 14, and will be removed on May 18, or when they are full.

Willden said it is important for residents to remember not to overfill the dumpsters or place materials on the ground if they are full.

“We hope that people will use the dumpsters to reduce the accumulation of materials in their yard that could allow for large fires to spread from home to home, or yard to yard. Please use the dumpsters to help us in this effort,” said Willden.

The list of places where dumpsters will be available is as follows:

  • 132 Lakeview-Near the vacant lot
  • 227 Lakeview near the lake
  • 49 Lakeview – near vacant lot
  • Spyglass near Woodland Park
  • Brigham Road near the cemetary
  • Delgada Road – Near the boat ramp
  • 5501 N Hampton – Front of house
  • Service District across from Stansbury Elementary School
  • Stansbury Park Fire station parking lot
  • Ponderosa Lane near the park
  • Ponderosa Lane and Bridle Lane
  • Misty Brook Lane near the swimming pool
  • 659 Country Club
  • Old Mill Road near the park

Dumpsters will also be available in Erda

  • Erda Fire Station
  • 2163 West Erda Way
  • On the vacant lot at the intersection of Droubay Road and Arrowhead Lane on the east side of Erda.

csutton@tooeletranscript.com

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Restaurant Guide

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top