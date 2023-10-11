During Fire Safety Week, which runs from Sunday, Oct. 8 to Saturday, Oct. 14, fire departments and agencies in the county will be hosting open-house style events for members of the public to learn about fire safety and prevention.

North Tooele Fire District’s open house will be on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at their Stansbury Station located at 179 Country Club.

During the event there will be hotdogs and cotton candy, bounce houses for children, kid sized firefighting gear for photos, fire truck tours, a coloring contest, an extrication tools demonstration, firefighting and smoke demonstrations, and live fire exercises, according to Jon Smith, North Tooele Fire District’s public information officer.

“Far too often people only get to see us when something goes wrong,” Smith said. “We’re excited to let our firefighters talk and show off some of our trucks and tools to the community while having fun at the same time.”

Tooele City will be host their event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at fire station 1 located at 90 N. Main Street.

During the event there will be a fire safety trailer, a helicopter, activities for children, demonstrations, and fire safety presentations.

“We really want people to attend, because fire prevention is our best firefighting tool,” Tooele City Fire Chief, Matt McCoy said.

Prior to Tooele City’s fire prevention event, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s third fire station located at 145 E. 1000 North at 9 a.m. All members of the public are invited to the groundbreaking.

The new fire station will cost around $4 million to build, be over 15,000 square feet, include offices, the capability to run three full-sized engines out of the station, a kitchen, an exercise room, laundry room, and eight living quarters.

Grantsville City Fire Department’s open house will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at their fire station located at 26 N. Center Street from 4-7 p.m.

During the event there will be a burn demonstration, games for children, and hotdogs for sale. All money raised from purchase of the hotdogs will be donated to the University of Utah burn clinic.

“To have people come and learn what they can do to protect their homes, themselves, and their children is so important,” Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said.

Fire Prevention Week is observed nationally during the week of Oct. 9 each year. The purpose of the week is to bring awareness to fire safety and provide fire prevention tips.

This year’s campaign is “Cooking safety starts with YOU.”

According to nfpa.org, the official website for Fire Prevention Week, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and death.

National Fire Prevention Week officials are urging those who cook to be alert and avoid using the stovetop while under the influence of alcohol. Those cooking should also stay in the kitchen while cooking, keep children away from the stove, check food regularly, use a timer to know when food is done, and keep anything away from the stovetop that may catch fire.

They also provided information about how to put out a grease fire which includes sliding a lid over the pan on top of the fire and turning off the burner to smother the flames. Those with a grease fire should keep the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.

Officials urged those who aren’t comfortable fighting a small fire themselves to call 911 and close the door behind them to contain the fire.

National Fire Prevention Week has been in observance since 1925. The week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire which began on Oct. 8, 1871.