Fire dept. responds to fire at Deseret Industries

Tooele City firefighters responded to a fire in a trash compactor at Deseret Industries on Monday, April 13.

No damage was reported to the building.

The fire started around 5:20 p.m., according to Matt McCoy, Tooele City fire chief. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire with smoke, McCoy said.

It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire. The fire was contained in the trash compactor the whole time. Firefighters were able to separate the trash bin from inside the compactor, which helped them put out the fire, McCoy said.

As a safety precaution, the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported and the fire was so minimal, only Tooele City firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.