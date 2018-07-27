Fire in Middle Canyon burns dozens of acres, threatens homes

A fire reported Thursday evening in Middle Canyon has grown to more than 40 acres and is threatening two structures as of early Friday morning.

Fire crews had no containment on the fire as of approximately 2 a.m. Friday, according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden. The fire began within the canyon and was first reported by a UTV rider coming down Middle Canyon Road around 10 p.m.

Canyon winds moved the blaze up and over a saddle, with the fire visible southeast of Skyline Drive in Tooele.

“It started on the Middle Canyon side and worked its way up over the saddle pretty quickly,” Willden said.

The fire is threatening two residences in the area of Grimm Hill Road and Cassity Drive, and fire engines have been assigned to defend the structures, according to Willden.

“The way things sit right now, we’ve got two residences that are evacuated,” Willden said. “The canyon has been evacuated for all the campers up the canyon.”

Evacuees are being directed to Sterling Elementary School, according to Tooele County Emergency Management.

Willden said there was no imminent threat to the homes early Friday morning but the homes are downhill of the fire. The winds affecting the fire have been strong and erratic, he said.

“It’s just kind of been a back and forth thing with the winds,” Willden said. “Traditionally, this canyon gets 30 mph winds every night … and that was true tonight.”

Fire crews from North Tooele Fire District, Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department, federal Bureau of Land Management, and state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands have all responded, according to Willden. Air support units have been requested and are expected to arrive in the morning, which Willden said should help considerably.

For hand crews battling the fire, there have been challenges dealing with transporting hundreds of feet of heavy hose line and contending with thick vegetation, according to Willden. Tooele County bulldozers and other equipment are working to clear vegetation around roads and create additional fire lines.

“It’s just really thick, heavy fuel, so it’s pretty tough to get in and get access,” Willden said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but Willden said NTFD responds to calls of unattended campfire three to four times a month and there were reports of fireworks in the area.