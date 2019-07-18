Fire near South Rim leaves 351 acres burned

A wildland fire scorched 351 acres just north of South Rim after it was sparked yesterday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday and quickly expanded up the mountainside and away from homes in the area, according to Tooele County Emergency Management. The blaze had grown to about 100 acres by 9 p.m. and continued to expand overnight.

By Thursday morning, the fire had reached its maximum documented acreage and was deemed 100% contained by 11 a.m., according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day.

The fire is believed to have been sparked after a bird landed on a nearby power line, which caused it to short, according to Stockton Fire Chief Justin Huffman.

Two helicopter crews, an air attack plane, and four fixed-winged aircraft were used in firefighting operations, Huffman said. Firefighters from Stockton Fire Department, Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department, Rush Valley Fire Department, state Division Forestry, Fire and State Lands, federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service battled the blaze.

Some homes were originally threatened by the fire but it was corralled away from residences and up the slope, according to Walton. Crews were able to slow the fire before it caused any damage to the communications tower at the peak of the mountain.

All of the land burned in the fire was privately owned, according to Walton.