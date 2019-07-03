Fire officials remind community to be safe and follow rules with fireworks

Tall grass, drying conditions a big concern ♦

For one of the limited times each year, fireworks are legal in certain areas in Tooele County for the Fourth of July holiday.

While many have either shot off some fireworks or heard a neighbor doing so already, Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison is cautioning residents to be careful, especially as grasses continue to dry out.

“I think one of our big concerns right now is the amount of moisture we had in the early spring and now our weeds are a lot higher than they usually are for the year,” he said. “And they’re drying out daily.”

While conditions should be dry for July Fourth, Harrison said wildland fire concerns will peak around July 24, when fireworks are legal again for Pioneer Day.

In addition to the conditions, Harrison said it’s important residents know what fireworks they’ve purchased and how to safely use them. Last year, someone burned their hand on a fuse they misidentified, suffering third-degree burns.

“We just want the public to be aware of what they’re buying and how to use them; making sure they read the directions before it’s night time,” Harrison said.

Fireworks should only be lit one at a time and the person lighting them should move away quickly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Fireworks should never be relit and a bucket of water or garden hose should be handy in case of a mishap.

Harrison said the department deals with issues with fireworks in plastic garbage cans every year, which melt or catch fire from partially extinguished fireworks. He said fireworks should be disposed of in metal containers with water.

In addition to tips on safety, fireworks are only permitted in certain areas of Tooele County and at certain times.

Fireworks can only be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 5, then again from July 22 to July 25. The hours fireworks can be discharged are extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

In Tooele City, fireworks are permitted in much of the downtown area. The borders for the firework approved area roughly follows 1000 West to the west and Droubay Road to the east.

The southern border of the firework area follows state Route 36, then Skyline Drive. The northern border is 2000 North west of SR-36, and approximately 1530 North until about 520 East, then to approximately 1480 North to Droubay Road. Fireworks are not permitted in Elton Park, however.

Harrison said Elton Park has been excluded from the allowed area for fireworks due to the recent investment by Tooele City into the facilities there, including a new pickle ball court. Anyone who lives in a restricted area can light off fireworks at Dow James Park.

There are three designated areas where fireworks are permitted in Grantsville City, including two parks in housing subdivisions. The main area permitted for fireworks is bordered by West Street to the west, Durfee Street to the south, Clark Street to the north and Matthews Lane to the east.

Fireworks will also be allowed in the homeowners association parks in the Anderson Ranch and South Willow Estates subdivisions.

The use of fireworks in the towns of Rush Valley and Stockton are fully restricted this year. Fireworks are only permitted in Vernon in the town’s fire department parking lot.

There are no restrictions on fireworks in Wendover, aside from on state and federal lands. Throughout the county, fireworks are not allowed on any federal land, including Bureau of Land Management, military and U.S. Forest Service property.

Most of northern Tooele County, including Stansbury Park and Lake Point, do not have firework restrictions.

An interactive, color-coded map of fireworks restrictions in the county is available at tooelecountysheriff.org/firewarden.htm.

If anyone using fireworks causes or spreads a fire negligently, recklessly or intentionally, they are liable for the cost of fire suppression and any damages caused, according to state law.

“We just want to make sure everybody has a fun and safe Fourth of July and enjoy their family and barbecues,” Harrison said. “We’re hoping we don’t have many fire calls on the Fourth, but we’re usually hopping and busy.”