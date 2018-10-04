Fire restrictions lifted, burn permits can now be sought

Fire restrictions, which limit or prohibit certain activities during dry summer months, have been lifted for unincorporated Tooele County.

The fire restrictions went into effect on July 6 and prohibited activities such as setting open fires outside of improved campgrounds, picnic areas or home sites with access to running water; smoking near dry vegetation; using a device or vehicle with an internal combustion engine; or cutting, welding or grinding metal near dry vegetation.

As a result of restrictions, it was also unlawful to set off fireworks during Pioneer Day celebrations in Stansbury Park, Lake Point and other unincorporated areas.

While county residents will have more freedom in where they’re able to smoke, weld, or start a campfire, Tooele County Fire Warden Walton cautioned that vegetation in the county is still very dry. He said one hour of sunlight is still enough to dry out most small fuels.

Last year, the same restrictions were lifted on Sept. 14, according to Walton. The open burn season usually begins on Sept. 15, which can put pressure to end fire restrictions earlier than conditions dictate, he said.

Walton said he believed the fire restrictions probably could have remained in place longer in 2017.

On federal Bureau of Land Management property, fire prevention orders to prohibit campfires outside developed campgrounds, smoking near dry vegetation, and cutting, grinding or welding near dry vegetation were rescinded effective today.

The use of tracer or incendiary ammunition, explosives, fireworks, sky lanterns or chinese lanterns, and off road vehicles without a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor remain prohibited on BLM land.

With the end of fire restrictions, the open burn season will begin in Tooele County. Open burns must be completed with a permit and cannot contain trash, rubbish, tires, or oil, either to start the fire or to be burned in it.

Open burn permits can be requested through the state Division of Air Quality website at air.utah.gov through Oct. 30. After Oct. 30, burn permits are only issued with hand-written approval on a case-by-case basis.