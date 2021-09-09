Fire restrictions lifted

Normal laws and fire rules still apply ♦

Improved weather conditions and lower indicators of fire danger have caused public agencies to lift fire restrictions in Tooele County.

“All fire restrictions orders have been lifted as of today, including Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, and state and unincorporated private lands,” said Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton in an email dated Sept. 8.

Standard year round laws and ordinances will continue to be enforced, according to Walton.

“With this information in mind, there is no barrier to the standard fall burn permit season occurring at the normal time as dictated by state codes and policies,” he said. “The online burn permit system will go live and allow permits to be issued from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30.”

The use of exploding targets, sky lanterns or aerial luminaries, tracer or any incendiary ammunition, off road vehicles without approved and functional spark arrestor, fireworks, non-commercial discharge of explosives, incendiary, chemical, pyrotechnic, pressurized containers or binary explosives are still prohibited on BLM managed lands.