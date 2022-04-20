Fire study: Upgrade facilities and equipment

Paid fire department in the future ‘but not right now,’ says mayor ♦

This is part two of a two-part series about the Tooele fire study. The first part was in the April 13 edition of the Transcript Bulletin. We wrote about call types, response time, where fire-related calls were coming from in the city, staffing, the suggestion for more fire stations and the need for better and improved equipment.

The Fire Study report, which is contains over 150 pages, was presented at the Tooele City Council work session on April 6 by Joseph Pozzo, senior manager for fire and Emergency Medical Services at the Center for Public Safety and Management.

During the last part of the work session, Pozzo said that fire code inspections must be improved.

“You have about 800 occupancies throughout the city that require a fire inspection at one time or another,” he said.

Over the last four years, the department averaged around 100 inspections a year.

“There’s no plan in place,” Pozzo said, speaking about the need for an inspection plan. “You just have to have a plan.”

Pozzo reiterated the importance of team communication, accounting for team members, and creating strong teams when fighting fires.

“People have to be working in teams,” he said. “You got to make sure you can account for those people and you got to make sure you can communicate with those people.”

The study found several priority issues that were previously discussed during the meeting.

The issues included fixing or replacing aged out equipment, like fire pumps, aerial ladders and parts, breathing apparatuses, fire hoses, and trucks.

“There’s just nothing else that I can say about that,” Pozzo said, speaking about the need for equipment replacement or repair. “This just has to be done.”

Fire vehicles are good for around 10 years, give or take. After this point, they must be refurbished or replaced, he said.

Currently the department has an engine from 1972 that is still running. Pozzo said that the city will have to replace this engine as soon as possible.

Another important finding from the study was the number of fire facilities.

Tooele City owns property near 1000 North and plans to build another station soon.

Currently, there is a station next to City Hall and one on Seventh Street.

The new station will have offices, bunking facilities, and room for the firefighters to complete their duties.

“At some point, even at the volunteer ranks, you’re going to want volunteers staying at the station,” Pozzo said.

Pozzo said that station one, the one located next to the Tooele City Hall, either needs to be moved to the location on 1000 N. or repaired, because it is not seismically sound.

“You have to make a decision on station one,” he said. “Do you renovate it or do you relocate it?”

Another option is adding a station on the Peterson Industrial Depot, as the depot is ready to donate land to Tooele City.

The study also found that having adequate emergency response on the scene of a fire was among one of the most important issues to solve, along with the need for communication on scene, better working with other city departments, and better training.

As the department grows, there will be a need for a partially paid department in the daytime hours, Pozzo told the Council at the end of the meeting.

“That’s based on your population, your growth and how you manage to grow. etcetera, okay?” Pozzo said.

A full time fire marshal was also recommended by Pozzo.

A fire marshal would put a fire prevention program into action, help with inspections, records, and oversee firefighters.

In closing, Pozzo said that the city should look at the findings of the study and address the issues.

“Let’s get them from good to great,” he said about the fire department.

“We have a great fire department and this is great work by you, so we appreciate it,” Ed Hansen, Council chairman said. “As a Council and staff, we are going to have to come up with money to do these things, because I think we know a lot of this we need to do and we just need to start doing it.”

“I think the study was done very well, very professional,” Mayor Debbie Winn told the Transcript Bulletin.

Regarding old equipment, Winn said the city does their best to replace it and keep up with the demand of needed repairs.

“We didn’t get to this point in a day or a year,” she said. “Our city has grown. I think that because of how quickly it has grown in the last 10 or 15 years, we have to catch up.”

Winn will be working with the City Council to include purchasing needed equipment and upgrades into the city’s budget.

“We may not have the top-of-the-line equipment — although we do have some — but they all still work, they are all still certified, and they all pump the water that they should,” Winn said. “Our residents should still understand that they are safe and we are responding to the fires. We just know that we can do better.”

The city recently tapped into grant options to fix and purchase new equipment, so some of the money for the replacement and repairs might come from that.

As far as a partially paid fire department, Winn said it will be necessary eventually but not right now.

“It will all depend on call volume,” she explained. “If it gets to a point where the firefighters are overwhelmed by the calls that we feel like their response time is not as quick, we will implement that program when the time comes.”

Volunteers that are paid part-time may be a future option as well, Winn said.

If that point comes, the city will figure out how to pay for the department.

“At the end of the day, the cost still comes from taxpayers,” Winn said. “We hope we can help taxpayers understand that right now, our volunteer fire department is literally saving us thousands of dollars a year and when we get to the point where we will need a full-time fire department, it will cost millions of dollars.”

One of Winn’s main priorities is helping firefighters earn needed certifications.

“I just want our public to know that we have a very capable volunteer fire department,” Winn said. “They have for over 100 years, protected this community and they will continue to do that. I have complete faith in them. They are trained to know what they are doing.”

As far as the number of stations go and the location of future stations, the City Council will talk about this in future meetings.