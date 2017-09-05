Fire tears through egg farm

Shortage of water impedes firefighters efforts at Fassio Egg Farms ♦

Fire crews from around the county battled a fire at Fassio Egg Farms in Erda, which was sparked early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. when a supervisor observed smoke in one of the chicken coops, according to Corby Larsen, vice president of operations at Fassio Egg Farms.

As North Tooele Fire District was notified, employees were evacuated from the premises and everyone left safely, Larsen said.

The fire spread from the initial coop into another coop to its south, according to Ryan Willden, North Tooele Fire District public information officer. Both buildings are considered total losses.

The fire spread from the coop into the second coop through a connecting corridor, Willden said. At press time Tuesday, crews were working to prevent flames from spreading into additional structures.

Each coop houses about 120,000 to 150,000 chickens, according to Larsen. He said it’s possible the smoke or heat from the fire also affected chickens in nearby coops.

“Unfortunately, if the fires get in those, they move very quickly,” he said.

The chicken coops do not store feed or manure but both can be found in the coops from the daily activity of the birds, Larsen said.

The biggest challenge for fire crews was a shortage of water, Willden said. He said firefighting operations kept shutting down when water ran out, despite water tenders from every agency in the county ferrying water to the fire.

In addition to NTFD, fire crews from Tooele City, Grantsville City, Stockton and Tooele Army Depot fire departments were observed battling the blaze. The Salt Lake Airport and Utah Test and Training Range provided water tenders as well.

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, Larsen said the fire was likely caused by electrical or mechanical equipment used in handling manure in the coops. The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating the fire, Willden said.

With the fire still burning in the background, Larsen said it was too early to determine the extent of damage and the possible impact on the business.

Willden said fire crews had mostly knocked down the flames by press time on Tuesday but there were multiple hot spots and firefighters were working to prevent further flare-ups or spread.