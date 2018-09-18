Firefighters stop blaze from reaching lodge and mountains

Firefighters quickly doused a fire Saturday morning next to state Route 36 near Settlement Canyon that was being pushed by high winds toward a structure and mountainside.

Fire Chief Rick Harrison with the Tooele City Fire Department, said the fire’s origin was at 900 S. SR-36, Tooele. It was reported at 11:30 a.m. and firefighters from Tooele City, Tooele Army Depot and Stockton responded.

“It was a perfect fire with high winds coming from the south,” Harrison said. “We were lucky to quickly get it under control.”

He said the fire burned only 2.5 acres, but threatened to reach the nearby Masonic Lodge on Settlement Canyon Road and the hill behind the lodge.

“If it had gotten onto the mountain, it would have been vicious,” Harrison said. He estimated the wind gusts during the fire at 20 mph.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said the fire department had received a report that it was human caused.