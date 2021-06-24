Firefighters urge fireworks safety practices

While still legal in some areas, firefighters encourage no fireworks for July 4th ♦

Because of the drought, risk for fires is high and fireworks are unsafe, according to firefighters.

“Fire danger is extreme right now,” said Grantsville Fire Chief Travis Daniels. “With the drought we have going on, you can never exercise too much caution. You really can’t be too careful.”

In Grantsville City there will only be a small area where fireworks are allowed, according to Daniels.

“If you do plan to put fireworks off, have water handy, fire extinguishers out, and a garden hose out and ready to go,” Daniels said. “Always follow safety rules and brace your fireworks up. Sometimes people light them off and the firework falls over and shoots fireworks into a garage, and starts a fire. My best advice right now is just to forgo the fireworks. We are planning on doing fireworks at the city park, so let professionals take care of the fireworks.”

Dan Walton, county fire warden, echoes Daniels’s advice about fireworks.

“Don’t light fireworks during windy conditions,” he said. “Don’t light fireworks near dry vegetation. Always have a bucket of water, a fire extinguisher, and a shovel handy in case a fire does start.”

Walton said to soak fireworks after they go out and to light only class “C” fireworks legal in the state.

“Ensure firework activities are supervised by a responsible adult,” he said. “I do not recommend lighting fireworks if you’re intoxicated.”

Firework sales begin today but the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands wants to remind the public that the use or discharge of any kind of firework remains prohibited statewide until July 2.

The division does not recommend lighting fireworks this year.

“Last year there were 65 wildfires caused by fireworks in Utah, multiple of which threatened communities and prompted evacuations,” said State Fire Management Officer Brett Osler. “Fuels are critically dry right now and fire potential is significantly higher than previous years. Fireworks aren’t worth the risk this year. The potential for a devastating wildfire is just too high.”

Firework regulations will be enforced by local law enforcement officers.

A class B misdemeanor is the penalty for both discharging fireworks outside of legal dates which runs from July 2 -5 as well as July 22 -25 for Pioneer Day, according to a press release by the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Those who cause a wildfire will also be held responsible both criminally and civilly, according to the press release.

“All it takes is one small spark from something as simple as a hand-held sparkler landing in dry grass to start a wildfire,” the division wrote in the press release. “The public is urged to practice fire sense this July by only using fireworks during legal dates and in permitted areas, completely void of dry vegetation, with water or a fire extinguisher nearby.”

For more information on wildfire prevention and “fire sense” visit www.utahfiresense.org.

Fireworks on all unincorporated lands, including Stansbury Park, Pine Canyon, Erda and Lakepoint are banned by the State Forester this year, following state code.

In Grantsville City there is a small area where fireworks will be allowed from Clark Street, to Booth Street, to Matthews Lane, to Durfee Street, and to Cooley Street, according to Daniels.

In Tooele City fireworks will not be allowed; North of 220 north and west of Main Street, North of 1600 North and east of Main Street, South of Skyline Drive, South of Main Street (SR-36), west of 1000 West or east of Droubay Road.

In approved areas, fireworks may be lit from July 2-5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the exception of up until midnight on July 4.