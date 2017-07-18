Fires rage across Tooele County

There are six active wildland fires in Tooele County that crews battled overnight, including a 29,968-acre blaze south of Terra.

The largest fire, dubbed the Davis-Knoll Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike Sunday evening, according to Tooele County Emergency Management director Bucky Whitehouse. The fire nearly doubled in size Monday following strong winds, including sustained winds of 50 mph, as thunderstorms moved into the area.

Whitehouse said voluntary evacuations were requested at the Hatch Ranch and southern Terra areas over concerns for resident safety due to the movement of the fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The voluntary evacuations request was lifted around 10:30 p.m. after winds changed direction and fire officials were satisfied with its behavior.

Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management, state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, as well as Terra, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, Tooele Army Depot and Dugway Proving Ground fire departments have been involved in battling the Davis-Knoll Fire. Whitehouse said aerial support was directed to the fire at one point, as well as smoke jumpers and National Guard resources.

The Little Valley Fire, which began near Lookout Pass, expanded to 2,440 acres by Tuesday morning. The fire started the same evening as the Davis Knoll Fire and the cause is still unknown, Whitehouse said.

Two fires in the county were designated as spot fires, which are fires caused by floating embers that occur away from the initial source, according to Whitehouse. One fire, the Two Springs Fire, is 84 acres and located on the eastern side of Onaqui Mountains. The second fire, a 727-acre blaze dubbed the Stage Fire, is burning northeast of Vernon.

During the thunderstorms Monday evening, two additional fires were started. An 80-acre fire by the Walmart Distribution Center in Grantsville and a 1,000-acre fire in the Cedar Mountains were both caused by lightning strikes, according to Whitehouse.

In addition to the wildfire activity in the county, there was a recreational vehicle fire at 900 S. 540 West early Sunday morning, Whitehouse said. Fire crews responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. and found the fire had spread to nearby grass.

While crews were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes, the motorhome was a complete loss. Whitehouse said the nearby grass was mowed short, which prevented it from spreading.