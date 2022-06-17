Fires spread by high winds wreak havoc on I-80 and SR-201 traffic

High winds and red flag conditions Friday afternoon helped multiple fires near I-80 and state Route 201 spread and cause road and lane closures.

So far, one fire, now named the Lakeshore Fire east of SR-36 and Clinton Landing Road in the area of the railroad tracks and Kennecott Road, has burned over 400 acres. The fire started at 12:19 p.m., according to Utah Fire Info.

A total of 40 power poles have been burned, along with a quarter mile of railroad track, according to Jon Smith, public information officer at the North Tooele Fire District.

No structures are at risk at this time. As of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, Utah Fire Info reported that the Lake Shore Fire was 80% contained with no additional growth anticipated.

A second fire, named the Cypress Fire, north of where SR-201 joins I-80, started around 5:42 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The fire had burned around 100 acres and was still burning as of 10:30 p.m. on June 17, according to Utah Fire Info.

The North Tooele Fire District reported multiple other fires along I-80 but all of the details were not available.

“We are currently linked up with units with Unified Fire and West Valley on the Salt Lake side, as well as units from Grantsville, Department of Forestry, and the Bureau of Land Management,” North Tooele public information officer Jon Smith said.

The fires caused I-80 and SR-201 closures on Friday and the Division of Natural Resources announced that the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina was temporarily closed.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

Smith said the fires are not only due to wind speeds, other environmental factors contributed to the fires, according to Smith..

“We are experiencing 50 to 60 mile an hour winds, zero percent humidity, and 102 degrees for a high today,” he said. “These are prime conditions for fires.”

A look at tweets from the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation for Friday, June 17 show an evening of openings and closures for I-80 near Lake Point.

12:58 p.m. UDOT Eastbound I-80 closed at milepost 101

2:37 p.m. UDOT Eastbound I-80 closed at milepost 99

2:42 p.m. UHP I-80 closed at milepost 99

3:28 p.m. UDOT eastbound I-80 closed near milepost 99

3:58 p.m. UHP all lanes reopened

4:03 p.m. UDOT I-80 open near Lake Point, eastbound ramp to to SR-201 closed

5:49 p.m. UDOT All eastbound I-80 lanes open, eastbound SR-201 ramp open

9:59 p.m. UHP I-80 closed in both directions at milepost 103 and SR-201/202. Travelers advised to use stae Route 73 to get in and out of Tooele County

10:08 p.m. UHP I-80 eastbound reopened; there may be intermittent closures; alternative routes recommended

10:02 UHP SR-201 closed for several more hours

12:43 a.m. Saturday, June 18 UDOT Fire affecting roadway cleared I-80 open eastbound/westbound

NTFD wants to remind citizens to be fire aware, make sure they aren’t dragging chains behind vehicles, to not use any fireworks, and not to light fires near dry grass.

“If you go camping this weekend, make sure you put out your campfires with both water and sand,” Smith reminded residents.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as soon as new information is available.