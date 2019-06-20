Firework restrictions still in place around county as sales begin

Beginning Monday, fireworks will be available for sale throughout the state of Utah.

Firework sales are legal from June 24 to July 25. When and where the fireworks can be discharged, however, are still subject to a variety of restrictions from local, state and federal entities.

Fireworks can only be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 5, then again from July 22 to July 25. The hours fireworks can be discharged are extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

In Tooele City, fireworks are permitted in much of the downtown area. The borders for the firework approved area roughly follows 1000 West to the west and Droubay Road to the east.

The southern border of the firework area follows state Route 36, then Skyline Drive. The northern border is 2000 North west of SR-36, and approximately 1530 North until about 520 East, then to approximately 1480 North to Droubay Road. Fireworks are not permitted in Elton Park, however.

There are three designated areas where fireworks are permitted in Grantsville City, including two parks in housing subdivisions. The main area permitted for fireworks is bordered by West Street to the west, Durfee Street to the south, Clark Street to the north and Matthews Lane to the east.

Fireworks will also be allowed in the homeowners association parks in the Anderson Ranch and South Willow Estates subdivisions.

The use of fireworks in the towns of Rush Valley and Stockton are fully restricted this year. Fireworks are only permitted in Vernon in the town’s fire department parking lot.

There are no restrictions on fireworks in Wendover, aside from on state and federal lands. Throughout the county, fireworks are not allowed on any federal land, including Bureau of Land Management, military and U.S. Forest Service property.

Most of northern Tooele County, including Stansbury Park and Lake Point, do not have firework restrictions.

An interactive, color-coded map of fireworks restrictions in the county is available at tooelecountysheriff.org/firewarden.htm.

If anyone using fireworks causes or spreads a fire negligently, recklessly or intentionally, they are liable for the cost of fire suppression and any damages caused, according to state law.

The BLM also has year-round restrictions on exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters and sky lanterns or similar devices.

Wildland fire activity has already occurred around the county this year, including five small fires caused by lightning on June 13 and a human-caused fire near Simpson Springs that burned 58 acres on Tuesday.

The Simpson Springs fire was reported at 2:47 p.m., according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. A total of 45 fire personnel responded to the fire, using 10 fire engines, a bulldozer, a helicopter, two single-engine air tankers and one air supervision plane.

The fire was contained at 9:30 p.m., according to Walton. The specific cause of the fire, beyond generally human activity, is under investigation by the BLM.