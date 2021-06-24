First Clark Historic Farm concert on Saturday

Mustang Alley kicks off series ♦

The Grantsville Clark Historic Farm starts their summer concert series on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a local Utah band, Mustang Alley.

“We play recognizable music that people love to dance and sing to,” said Pat Hearty, the band’s lead guitarist, who lives in Grantsville.

Along with Hearty, the band includes John Linkletter as rhythm guitar and lead singer and Tom Majerus on the drums.

“We play some Freddie Mercury along with Soggy Bottom Boys, Iron Butterfly and Johnny Cash,” Hearty said.

According to Hearty, he and Linkletter used to play guitar together 40 years ago at his apartment until life took the two of them in different directions.

About six years ago Hearty said he got a call from Linkletter who said he was retired and found a drummer and wanted to get together and jam.

That turned into Mustang Alley.

Mustang Alley has played at the Honey Harvest Festival and the Tooele Arts in the past.

“I hope people come out that want to have a good time,” Hearty said. “Because that’s what we plan on doing.”

The concert starts at 7 pm. on June 19 at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville at 392 W. Clark street.