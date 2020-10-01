First county resident dies from COVID-19

Tooele County lost its first resident due to COVID-19 this week.

Terry Kimball Judd, 81, passed away yesterday at his home in Grantsville from complications of COVID-19, according to his family. His obituary is on page A4.

The Tooele County Health Department did not disclose the name of the deceased.

This is the first known reported death of a Tooele County resident from COVID-19, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

He tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in September, had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized prior to his death.

“First and foremost, we want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual. The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we are all making to keep one another safe and healthy. We encourage everyone to do their part by practicing safe health practices,” said the Health Department in a press release announcing the death.

The Health Department reminds residents to stay home when sick, wash hands often, avoid close contact, wear a cloth face covering, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect regularly.

“It is heartbreaking to announce this first death in our county. We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said the Health Department’s statement.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If someone exhibits these symptoms and has been in close contact with a known positive COVID-19 case, that individual should immediately call their health care provider, who will coordinate with the patient to determine the appropriate next steps, according to the Health Department.