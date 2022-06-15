First court appearance for Grantsville man accused of aggravated murder of a child 

Aaron Michael Visser had his initial court appearance via video chat from the Tooele County Jail Monday with Third District Court Judge Teresa Welch on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

During his court appearance, Visser elected to be represented by a court-appointed council.

Welch also provided Visser with a document showing his charge, which he elected to be read out loud, because he said he wasn’t aware of the charge.

Visser was arrested on June 3, 2022 after Grantsville City officers were dispatched to a home on Quirk Street in reference to a one-year-old male not breathing.

After interviewing Visser, the child’s father, police transported Visser to the Tooele County Detention Center where he was booked for aggravated child abuse, a second degree felony, according to a probable cause statement.

When the child passed away as a result of his injuries the county attorney filed a charge of criminal homicide- aggravated murder, a first degree felony, against Visser.

When officers arrived at the home on Quirk Street on June 3, they performed life saving measures on the child. The child was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a Salt Lake area hospital, because of the extent of his injuries.

The victim’s injuries were both new and preexisting, which shows a pattern of extensive injuries the victim has received on multiple different occasions, according to the probable cause statement.

Hospital nursing staff completed assessments on the child. He suffered from multiple internal injuries. The injuries were a brain bleed, fractured rib which was in the stages of healing, a freshly fractured rib, and a bruise on one of the lungs. The bruising on the lung was not consistent with life saving measures. There was also a bite mark on his right hand that was not previously noticed, according to the probable cause statement.

Hospital staff said they didn’t expect the child to survive as a result of his injuries.

Visser was interviewed by Grantsville Police. During the interview he denied knowing what caused the baby’s injuries. He told police that his siblings were rough and the victim had fallen on his own while walking. Later during the interview, he told police that he had played a game where he threw the juvenile victim on his bed. He said that he had misjudged the distance, and the child had bounced over the end of the bed and hit the ground. He stated that he did not see how the victim had hit the ground, according to the probable cause statement. After an extensive interview, Visser confessed that he had played a game in which he threw the victim onto his bed with enough force to cause him to bounce head over heel off of the bed striking the floor, according to the probable cause statement.