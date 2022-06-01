Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
June 1, 2022
First ever Digital Education Center graduation nets 108 graduates

Tooele County School District’s Digital Education Center held their first high school graduation ceremony on May 25, 2022 in the Tooele High School auditorium.

The DEC awarded 108 high school diplomas during the ceremony conducted by Hal Strain, TCSD digital education director.

The ceremony opened with Piotr Runge, a native of Poland and a math professor at Salt Lake Community College who has also taught at Utah State University Tooele, singing the national anthem. Runge is also a parent of one of the DEC graduates.

Stressing “journey before destination,” Tyler Rydalch, DEC math teacher, encouraged the graduates to continue learning.

“You have a long path in front of you,” he said. “And the path can be daunting and exhilarating .. and  scary, because that destination has a big impact on your life. Part of that destination is learning, please don’t stop learning just because you have finished your high school education.”

The student speakers were Trinity Gerritsen and Carter Day.

Day said he wanted to tell people not to worry about controlling things.

“I used to worry about all my problems, all of the time, and it drove me crazy,” he said. “If you feel you have no control over something in your life, make the best of it while doing what you can. After that, let it go. Life’s gonna throw you curveballs no matter what. It’s how we roll with those curves that’s important. … Your mind is the strongest tool you possess, and once you’ve won in there, everything else will come naturally.”

Strain presented the DEC Class of 2022. Tooele County School District board member Melissa Rich accepted the class on behalf of the Board of Education.

The Digital Education Center is a virtual K-12 school that uses Canvas, Edgenuity and Pathblazer, cloud based content delivery/learning management systems. Tooele County School District’s Digital Education Center is accredited through Cognia, a nationally recognized accreditation program. 

 

