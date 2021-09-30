First Guild Faire happens this weekend

Tooele Art Guild brings ‘culture and whimsy’ to Tooele County ♦

With over 50 artists, performers, and vendors, the Tooele County Arts Guild will host their first ever “Guild Faire” this weekend at the Benson Grist Mill.

The Faire will take place on Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the event, members of the Guild, along with artists throughout the community will be showcasing and selling their art.

There will be catapult demonstrations, axe throwing, and a blacksmith demonstration where the forge at the Grist Mill will be stoked.

“A lot of the events are going to be educational, as well as super fun,” said Katrina Flores, Arts Guild president. “There is going to be a lot of fun stuff for people to do for free.”

The Guild is accepting entries for their fall art show, which will be on display at the Faire. Those interested in entering art in the show may visit guildfaire.com.

For children, there will be a pirate scavenger hunt.

“This will be a family-friendly event with lots of fun things for kids to do,” said Flores.

The Tooele Valley Theater, Earth Wings, a bagpiper, and fire performers will also be at the festival.

King Henry VIII will also be in attendance at the renaissance-themed faire with his royal party and hound dog.

“People will be able to take photos with King Henry and talk to him, so that will be fun,” Flores said.

Those in attendance are encouraged to dress up in renaissance-themed attire.

The guild got the idea for the event earlier this year, according to Flores.

“It’s a unique thing we are trying to do,” she said. “We want to bring more culture and whimsy to Tooele County and this seemed like the right way to do it.”

The event has taken a lot of work and preparation.

“I am really excited about this,” Flores said. “It has been a lot of work but I feel like it’s going to be so worth it, because there hasn’t been an event like this in Tooele yet. It’s really exciting to be a part of this event, knowing that it’s the first of its kind here in Tooele County. Knowing how excited people are to come out and how many people wanted to help, I’ve been quite thrilled with the level of participation and outcome that we are getting. I am excited to see the outcome this Friday and Saturday.”

For more information about the event visit guildfaire.com.

“This has turned into quite a promising event,” Flores said. “We are really excited about it.”