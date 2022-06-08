First low snowpack, now low reservoirs

Tooele County drought continues ♦

The water is off the mountains and in the reservoirs in Tooele Valley.

However, the county is still in drought status wirth below normal reservoir levels due to a dry winter.

National Water and Climate Center data places the amount of precipitation at their Mining Fork monitor site in South Willow Fork at 85% of normal as of June 7. The Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon monitor site reports 71% of normal precipitation as of the same date.

“Normal” in weather lingo refers to the median, or middle point — half below and half above — for the 30-year period from 1991-2020.

The snowpack at the three monitor sites for Tooele Valley, which includes the Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains along with Mining Fork and Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon sites, is entirely melted, which is normal for this time of year.

However, Tooele Valley reached that zero snowpack point on May 13, 2022, two weeks earlier than the normal date of May 27.

The normal level for this time of year for the Grantsville Reservoir is 90.9% percent capacity. As of June 7, the Grantsville Reservoir was at 71.4 % of capacity. Last year on June 7, the Grantsville reservoir was at 65.4% of capacity.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 40% of capacity as of June 7. Its normal capacity for this time of year is 80%. Last year on June 7, Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 44.4% of capacity.

During last year’s drought, the Grantsville Irrigation Company continued to supply water until Sept. 20. The Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company continued to provide water after that, even though the Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 16% of capacity, by using two large pumping wells.

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years.

This year’s drought was not unexpected with the snowpack at 25% below normal and a peak that was almost two weeks early. The low snowpack combined with last year’s hot, dry conditions that drained reservoirs, set up 2022 for a drought.

With 99.39% of the state experiencing severe drought or worse, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order on April 21, 2022, declaring a state of emergency due to drought.

This declaration raises awareness and allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to officially begin the process that may provide access to state or federal resources.