First meeting held for county government study process

Appointment council now has to pick more members ♦

It took 19 more days than state code calls for, but the initial three members of a council that will select the committee to study Tooele County’s form of government held their first meeting this week.

The Tooele County Commission convened the first meeting of the appointment council at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Tooele County Commission conference room.

Attending the meeting were appointment council members Kim Halladay, Charlie Roberts and Scott Rybarik.

All three county commissioners, along with a dozen members of the public, also attended.

The three appointment council members deferred the selection of a council chairman until the other two members of the council are appointed.

Utah State Code calls for the county executive to convene a meeting of the first three appointment council members.

The first three members of the appointment council include one designee of the county commission, one designee of all of the state legislators whose district includes any part of Tooele County, and one designee of the sponsors of the petition that placed the government study on the ballot.

Halladay is the designee of the county’s state legislators. Roberts was the choice of the petition sponsors and the county commission selected Rybarik.

The three initial members of the appointment council are tasked by state code with selecting two additional members to the council.

Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead briefed the council on the state’s open and public meeting laws and the procedures for selecting appointment council and study committee members.

The Open and Public Meeting Act allows the appointment council to hold a closed meeting to discuss the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of an individual, according to Broadhead.

“In other words, if you are looking at applications for somebody in a meeting and want to talk about their character, professional competence, or physical or mental health, you may vote to go into a closed meeting for that discussion,” Broadhead said. “You are not required to hold that discussion in a closed meeting, but you may choose to do so.”

Other than that exception, the appointment council’s business should be conducted in an open meeting that has gone through the proper steps of public notice, according to Broadhead.

The appointment council’s first item of business is to select two additional members. Those members may come from applications submitted to the county clerk, a list of people who have expressed interest in serving to the county commission, or the council is free to recruit and select other people to serve on the council, Broadhead said.

The initial meeting of the first three members of the appointment council was to be held within 10 day after the canvass of the election, according to state code.

The election canvass was held on Nov. 21. Ten days later was Dec. 1.

The initial meeting was delayed due to holidays, waiting for the first three members to be designated by their respective groups, and public meeting notice requirements, according to Broadhead.

The two remaining appointment council members are to be appointed within 10 days of the first meeting of the initial three appointment council members, according to state code.

Ten days after Dec. 20 is Dec. 30.

The appointment council set their next meeting for Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. with the intent of reviewing applications and selecting the remaining two appointment council members.

The appointment council will continue to accept applications for the appointment council until noon Dec. 27. Applications may be either submitted online or in person to the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office.

A meeting for all five members of the appointment council to select a council chairman was scheduled for Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The appointment council has until 30 days after the selection of the two remaining members of the appointment to select 7 to 11 people to serve on the study committee, according to state code.

State code requires the appointment council to notify in writing, the appointees, and the county commission of the appointments.

The study committee should be “broadly representative,” according to state code.

State code also specifies the study committee members are to be registered voters in the county and not hold any public office or public employment.

The county commission is to convene the first meeting of the study committee within 10 days after receiving notification from the appointment council of the study committee members’ appointment.

All meetings of the study committee are open to the public, according to state code.

State law charges the study committee with the responsibility to examine the current form of county government and compare it to available options.

The study committee will determine if a change in county government can strengthen the government, make it more accountable or responsive, or improve its economy or efficiency, according to state code.

The study committee can hold public hearings and use other means to gather public input. The committee has one year from its first meeting to complete a written report.

If the study committee recommends changing the form of government, the committee prepares a detailed plan for an optional government that complies with state code. The committee has one year from its first meeting to complete a written report.

State law gives the county attorney 45 days to review the study committee’s optional government plan and determine if it is consistent with statutory and constitutional requirements.

The study committee may revise its plan after the legal review to comply with statutory and constitutional requirements.

With the completed study and proposed optional government in hand, the county commission may, by resolution, put the optional form of government on the ballot for a vote, or a petition of the county’s registered voters may be used to place the optional form of government on the ballot at the next general election.

