First president of TATC passes away

Snelson known as pioneer and advocate for technical education in Tooele ♦

Scott Snelson, former president of Tooele Applied Technology College, passed away on April 29 at the age of 61.

He served as president of Tooele Applied Technology College when the college was established by the state Legislature in 2009. He retired in 2017 after 30 years in education.

During Snelson’s tenure at TATC, now known as Tooele Technical College, the college experienced marked growth in students, facilities and programs. TATC’s student headcount grew from 394 in 2010 — the first full year after the school opened — to 745 in 2016, according to Utah College of Applied Technology annual reports.

Snelson’s career in education spanned 30 years. He began his career as an instructor at Roy High School, followed by various high school administrative experiences before serving as a specialist at the Utah State Office of Education. He later served as the Vice President of Student Services at Mountainland Applied Technology College in Lehi.

Prior to his appointment as president of TATC, Snelson was the acting president of the Salt Lake/Tooele Applied Technology College.

“President Snelson is and has been a vital force in the initial planning, development and completion of TATC, which includes program development and a state-of-the-art facility,” said Joyce Hogan, who was the TATC Board of Directors chairwoman at the time Snelson retired. “His leadership representing the college in the community has been integral to the planning and progress of the Tooele County Education and Training Corridor, which is a critical component for economic development in Tooele County.”

Snelson’s leadership and contribution to Tooele County was noted by Jim Evans, who was the Utah College of Applied Technology chairman in 2017.

“President Snelson’s leadership in bringing a state-of-the-art technical education facility to Tooele, and then leading it with focus and determination, is a wonderful capstone to an already outstanding career,” Evans said. “Technical education in Utah is in a great place today due in large part to Scott Snelson’s commitment to excellence in education and students at-large.”