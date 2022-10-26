First snow falls deep and heavy

Tooele County residents woke up on Sunday morning to the first snowfall in Tooele Valley of the 2022-2023 water year.

The National Weather Service official report was a total of 7 inches of snow accumulated on the floor of Tooele Valley. The actual amount varied throughout the valley with bench areas reporting a higher accumulation.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported several accidents as a result of the snow. Tooele County residents broke out their snow blowers, shovels and sleds for the first snow of the season.

In the mountains above the valley, the National Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL recording stations reported 0.8 inches of snow water equivalent at their Rocky Mountain – Settlement Canyon reporting site for 89% of normal for this time of year and 1.9 inches of SWE at their Dry Fork reporting site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains for 131% of normal for this time of year.

The drought may not be over, but this is a hopeful start.