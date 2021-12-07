First Tip a Cop event held at Los Primos

Local officers gathered at Los Primos on Dec. 4 to host the first “Tip a Cop” event to raise money for their annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

During the event, which started at 8 a.m. and ended at 10:30 a.m., officers from the Stockton Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office helped waitstaff at the restaurant by taking orders, helping cook food, and delivering food and drinks.

When community members at their tables got up to leave, they had the option to leave the officer who assisted in serving them a tip, along with the regular tip they left their server.

During the event, over $1,000 was collected for the Shop with a Cop program which will be held on Dec. 18.

The Shop with a Cop program allows children in need to have a positive experience with an officer.

This year a committee will determine which children will shop with officers at the local Walmart, and the number of participants will be determined upon how much money was collected from the Tip with a Cop event and from Venmo donations.

Prior to going shopping, the children will go to breakfast with the officers and be able to ride in the cop car.

Another Shop with a Cop event was held on Monday at Casa Del Ray in Grantsville and Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele City will host the last Shop with a Cop event on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.