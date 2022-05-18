First Tooele Downtown Festival a success

Over 1,000 members of the community gathered on May 14 in downtown Tooele for the first Downtown Festival put on by the Tooele Downtown Alliance.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the Tooele County Building and Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park.

At the County Building, there was a car show with 45 entries with classic Fords, Chevrolets, and even motorcycles.

There were also over 15 booths with local vendors on the lawn.

At the Veteran’s Memorial Park, there were chalk artists, some of which came all the way from South Jordan and Brigham City.

Camille Grimshaw won first place in the contest with her chalk depiction of a mast ship, Becky Darling and Kat Bowen won second place with their drawing of a rainbow dragon, and Erin Grimshaw won third place with her portrait of a girl with blond hair and green eyes.

There were also food vendors at the park and an area where the general public could try out their hand at chalk art.

“It was a great first event and the [chalk] artists said they loved coming out and thought the Tooele Downtown Alliance did a great job,” Julia Prescott said. “They plan to come out next year. So, we plan to make it an annual affair.”