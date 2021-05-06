First Utah Army National Guard general officer has Tooele ties

Brigadier General Charlene Dalto takes command ♦

Utah Army National Guard’s first female general officer is a Tooele High School graduate.

Col. Charlene Dalto was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony held on May 1 on Tarbet Field at Camp Williams. Following the promotion ceremony, Dalton became the commander of the Land Component Command.

Dalto is the daughter of Bud and Faye Connell of Tooele. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1981.

Dalto’s two daughters and son helped pin on her star as she transitioned from field-grade officer to general officer. Her son, Utah Army National Guard Spc. Blake Dalto, rendered his mother her first salute as a general officer.

“Today is a historical day as we promote Col. Dalto to brigadier general in the Utah Army National Guard; the first female to be promoted to this position,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “There aren’t many firsts left in this world, and congratulations Colonel on this one.”

A registered nurse in her civilian career, Dalto has a 38-year military career.

She spent her first 20 years in the Army as an enlisted soldier, earning her way up to master sergeant before accepting a direct commission as an officer in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.

Dalto’s service includes deployment to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in 1990.

Dalto has commanded the Utah Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment since 2018. In her most recent position, she has been instrumental in the Utah National Guard’s response to COVID-19 and the state of Utah’s vaccination efforts.

Following the promotion ceremony, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, the adjutant general, Utah National Guard, presided over the the passing of the organizational colors from the current Land Component Command, Commander, Brig. Gen. Thomas Fisher, to Dalto.

“Thank you for what you have done. You and your family have been so important to this organization,” said Turley, as he addressed Dalto. “Your service to this nation, this state, this command and to the Utah National Guard are without parallel.”

The Land Component Command is the headquarters for deployable Utah Army National Guard units and is responsible for overseeing the training and readiness of six major subordinate commands, comprising approximately 4,400 Soldiers.

The commander of the Land Component Command is accountable to the adjutant general to ensure these commands and their subordinate units are prepared to respond to any domestic or foreign contingency.